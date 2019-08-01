Schoolboy Inserts Acupuncture Needle Into His Genitals to Stay Awake

A 13-year-old Chinese boy was sent to the hospital after he decided to lodge an acupuncture needle into his penis to help him stay awake and finish his homework.

Yup, this is a real thing that happened. The boy was rushed to the hospital in his hometown in Shaanxi province after his mother noticed he was having difficulty walking, according to a report by Global Times.

The boy was rushed to the hospital 15 hours after he did the deed, when he confessed to his parents that he stole an acupuncture needle from his grandmother’s drawer. After his confession, he also added that he was struggling to urinate.

Hospital results showed that a 10-centimeter acupuncture needle was stuck inside the boy’s urethra. If the needle moved any further, there could have been a risk for infection, or a ruptured bladder and arteries, according to the doctor.

After two hours of surgery, doctors successfully removed the needle.

While there have been other cases of students taking drastic measures to fight sleep—drugs being the usual method of choice—it takes a special kind of innocent stupidity one can only find in preteens to make the connection between putting things inside your genitals and staying awake.

We may never know exactly why the kid came to this solution, but there is definitely a precedent for boys sticking things up places where they shouldn’t. Some have dabbled with electric wires, for example. But another boy takes the cake: earlier this year, an 11-year-old inserted 70—yes, 70—5 mm magnetic balls into his penis.

May pre-pubescent boys be supervised at all times.