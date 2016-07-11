ScHoolboy Q Completes The ‘Blank Face’ Video Trilogy and Announces a Return to New Zealand

ScHoolboy Q has dropped ‘Black Thoughts’, the final part in the Blank Face video narrative trilogy. Set in the 51st and Hoover neighbourhood of Los Angeles where ScHoolboy grew up, the three films follow Q through an average day, a pawn shop robbery, subsequent arrest and court case and finally a sentence that takes him from his daughter.

Check the three videos below.

Videos by VICE

The Grammy-nominated rapper will return to New Zealand this November for a performance at Auckland’s Logan Campbell Centre in celebration of Blank Face, his highly anticipated fourth studio album.

Featuring Kanye West, Vince Staples, Miguel, Anderson .Paak, Swizz Beats and Jadakiss, the record is said to be his most ambitious work to date.

ScHoolboy Q plays Auckland’s Logan Campbell Centre Nov 3. Tickets on sale July 19.

‘Blank Face’ is available now through Interscope/Universal.