Time to Take a Big Sip of ScHoolboy Q’s “Numb Numb Juice”

ScHoolboy Q has been quietly teasing his upcoming fifth studio album ever since the release of his 2016 LP Blank Face. Though a recent update from his label TDE claimed it was “90 to 95% done,” in September, ScHoolboy announced that “I just don’t feel right putting out an album” following the death of his friend and collaborator Mac Miller. But now, with the release of the ruthless and compelling single “Numb Numb Juice,” the upcoming effort seems imminent.

Clocking in at a breathlessly efficient sub-two minute runtime, the new track finds ScHoolboy at his most confrontational. Produced by Nez & Rio, DJ Fu, and Hykeem Carter, “Numb Numb Juice” hits extremely hard with in-your-face programmed drums and a hefty dose of rattling bass. He’s menacing throughout, clowning in the refrain, “Faking like you got it in your pockets, yeah, that’s bitch shit / Talking to them hoes, you steady gossip, yeah, that’s bitch shit.” Listen to the track below and watch the video, directed by Dave Free and Jack Begert.