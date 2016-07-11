ScHoolboy Q Releases the Finale to His Cinematic Trilogy, With “Black THougHts”

If there was wonder over how, if at all, Top Dawg Entertainment would spend their Kendrick Lamar money, a good sign is the roll out for the latest album to come from the label: ScHoolboy Q’s Blank Face LP. Since releasing untitled.unmastered and To Pimp a Butterfly in the space of twelve months, the LA based record label have set to work on the follow-up to Q’s Oxymoron by throwing a load of cash on some music videos. Or at least that’s what it looks like, since these things are fucking gorgeous, high-definition, narrative based broadcasts of the world ScHoolboy has set out to create on the record.

Following on from “Groovy Tony” and the Kanye West featuring “THat Part,” ScHoolboy kicked off a series of videos with the release of “By Any Means: Part (1)” and “Tookie Knows II: Part (2).” Today he releases “Black THougHts,” which looks to be the final part to the cinematic trilogy. Watch below.