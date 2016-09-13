ScHoolboy Q Releases “OverTime” Video, Featuring Miguel and Justin Skye

​ScHoolboy Q has been going HAM with material from his latest album, Blank Face LP. He’s released videos for “THat Part (Feat Kanye West)”, “Groovy Tony”, “John Muir”, and – in the form of the tracks “By Any Means”, “Tookie Knows II”, and “Black THoughts” – a mini, twenty-five minute short film​. Oh, and he’s also lost the sort of weight that’ll have you reaching for a protein shake.

Today, ScHoolboy releases “OverTime”, his collaboration with Miguel and Justin Skye. And daaaaaamn, what a beautiful video it is. In many ways, it’s almost meditative. The camera quietly spins, colours shift in time with the beat. At one point Q falls asleep right on top of an ass. At another, Miguel stunts on top of a mountain. Watch below and revel in this new form of art.