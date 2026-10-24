Schoolboy Q Shuts Down Questions About Late Rapper With Explicit Response: ‘I Wish People Would Stop Asking Me About My Dead Friend’

Schoolboy Q is sick of answering questions about Mac Miller, so don’t ask him.

During a recent concert Q&A, a fan brought up Miller, who died in 2018 from an accidental overdose involving fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol. Afterwards, Schoolboy Q replied very candidly.

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“I wish people would stop asking me about my dead friend like it’s f**king something I’ma be so happy to talk about,” the rapper said. “Like, that s**t gets old. Everywhere I go, people are asking me about my dead friend like it’s a f**king fun time to talk about my dead friend.”

Ultimately, the fan apologized, and Schoolboy Q responded, “I appreciate it, bro.”

Mac Miller died in 2018, with his death ruled an accidental overdose

To be fair, Schoolboy Q has publicly talked about Mac Miller’s death and how it impacted him. In a 2019 interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Schoolboy was very transparent about how he was feeling.

“To this day I don’t understand how I can’t call my n***a no more,” Q explained in the clip shared on Instagram. “Losing a soul to gangbanging is way different than losing a friend that’s like… an innocent kid… super pure.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Schoolboy Q grew teary as he talked about Miller. “Man, that’s my n***a bruh. I’ve got memories with that n***a. I could never write a song,” he paused to wipe away tears. “Man, I don’t even know if I want to put this in the thing, man. I don’t want to look like I’m exploiting the situation because I’ve got an album out and I’m crying and sh*t.” He later wrote a comment on the post, calling his explanation “weak.”

Notably, Schoolboy Q revealed that he did have a chance to play his CrasH Talk (2019) album for Mac Miller before he passed. The pair’s final conversation was a FaceTime call. At the time, Miller was in the studio shooting a video.

Schoolboy Q has gone on to drop one more record since CrasH Talk: 2024’s Blue Lips. He will reportedly drop his next album, THank Que, in 2027.

Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images