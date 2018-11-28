Science Proves What Women Want Out of an MMF Threesome

It will not surprise you to learn that MMF threesomes are something of an academic dead zone when it comes to research, studies and funding. For some reason, there have not been extensive papers written on the fine art of one woman jacking off two dudes. Academia has a lot to learn from that weird sweaty Saturday night you had where you ended up in a handsy cab ride with two other people.

Until, that is, today. New research from Birmingham City University academic Dr Ryan Scoats has found that, in threesomes involving two males and one female, women find it more desirable if the men interact sexually with one another, rather than shirk away from each another as if electrocuted every time their dicks come within half a metre of each other’s tips.

Here’s the press release:

“Birmingham City University academic Dr Ryan Scoats identified that while threesomes involving two men and one woman were often stigmatised by participants, more women were interested in experiencing the act than not.

Women in the study cited increasing their own sexual arousal and providing a safer, less objectifying environment as reasons that they would want to see two men interact sexually during a threesome.

The research suggests that the stigma around two male, one female threesomes is diminishing and that women are increasingly comfortable pursuing the type of sex they desire.”

Here’s the methodology:

“Sixteen women were interviewed as part of the study, all of whom had engaged at least once in a mixed-sex threesome […] Nearly 20 percent of the women taking part in the study had experienced a two male, one female threesome, and all said they would be happy to engage in them again, with a further 37 percent expressing a desire to experience one.”

And here’s the main takeaway, which includes one of the most withering instances of the word-pair “quite hot” ever deployed:

“The majority of women interviewed highlighted that they gained sexual pleasure from watching two males interact sexually, describing this as ‘quite hot’, with one woman explaining that ‘it was maybe more me that wanted to do it, and see [my partner] with another guy’.”

Here’s Scoats, explaining the findings:

“Although threesomes are an under-researched area, men’s willingness to participate in them has been well documented, whilst little research has been carried out into women’s expectations of threesome experiences.

“There has generally been more stigma surrounding two male, one female threesomes than two female, one male threesomes. Women actively seeking sexual pleasure have sometimes been labelled as ‘easy’ or ‘promiscuous’ for example, and pornographic content may have given its viewers an unrepresentative idea of what a two male, one female threesome might be like.

“However, this research shows that women who are open to group-sex are becoming more open to two male, one female threesomes and are perhaps more interested in engaging in two male, one female threesomes than previously thought. It also highlights the way that pornographic content can influence perceptions of sex and how this can impact on people’s sexual behaviour.”

So, in conclusion: threesomes are under-researched, MMF fuckfests are on the rise as society eases up, and Ms need to at absolute minimum fondle each other if they want their F to have the proper amount of fun.

Come on, lads. You’re not turn-of-the-millennium Premier League footballers high-fiving over a girl in the muggy heat of an Ayia Napa sunrise. Get up to 2018 speed and put it in your mouth.