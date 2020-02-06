Science says Robert Pattinson Is the Most Handsome Man in the World

This may seem straight out of the Twilight zone, but according to science, the shiny-vampire-turned-Batman actor Robert Pattinson is the most attractive man in the world. Researchers arrived at this conclusion using an ancient Greek calculation method, the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, which has historically been used to measure physical perfection.

In a list compiled using computerised mapping techniques by London-based cosmetic surgeon Dr Julian De Silva, Pattinson scored 92.15 percent to become the most handsome man in the world.

Videos by VICE

The Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi originated during the European Renaissance era and was used by architects and artists like Leonardo Da Vinci (who drew the ‘ Vitruvian Man’ using the same technique) to map and measure the “perfect” length and width for their creations. Today, it has been adapted to measure modern-day beauty standards and determine how perfect a person’s physical features are. The technique, while measuring the face, divides the results and the closer a face’s measurement is to Phi (1.618), the more attractive the person is said to be. It also relies on the symmetry and proportion of the face and is determined by factors such as whether the length of the ear is equal to the length of the nose, or if the width of the eye is equal to the distance between the eyes.

So, according to these calculations, Robert Pattinson has the most perfect physical features, followed by British actor Henry Cavill, who has a score of 91.46 percent, Bradley Cooper who is rated 91.08 percent, Brad Pitt at 90.51 percent and George Clooney closing the top five with 89.91 percent. Meanwhile, Bella Hadid was declared the most beautiful woman in the world through the same method.

Follow Shamani Joshi on Instagram.

