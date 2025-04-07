Scientists Are Making Astronaut Food Tastier With ‘Space Miso’

Scientists have fermented miso…IN SPACE-Space-space-ace.

Scientists aboard the International Space Station, in partnership with researchers from MIT and the Technical University of Denmark, have successfully fermented miso in space—and apparently space gives it a unique flavor. No one had ever fermented any food in space until now.

The experiment is all about observation, to see how cosmic conditions like microgravity and radiation could influence the growth of microorganisms crucial to fermentation. They found that space miso has a slightly darker hue, a nuttier flavor, and a pungent funkiness that sets it apart from its earthly counterpart that you’d find at your local Asian grocer.

To act as control elements, two other batches of miso were fermented here on earth at the same time to compare and contrast. One in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and the other in Copenhagen. The space miso was kept in a container that had sensors in it that closely monitored its temperature, pressure, radiation, and humidity.

The health food world has lost its mind over the importance of our gut microbiome and its effects on the rest of our body. Fermenting your own miso in space might be a way to help astronauts maintain gut health.

Researchers found that microbial colonies in the miso adapted to space in some fascinating ways. The fungi used in fermentation mutated more frequently in space, probably thanks to the increased radiation.

If fictional monsters like the Hulk and Godzilla have taught us anything, it’s that radiation can cause things/people/lizards to grow rapidly/become green monsters.

There may be a day soon when astronauts are eating more than fruits and veggies grown in space. Maybe one day they’ll be able to make their own miso soup or dump a heaping spoonful into some space chili for an extra umami boost.