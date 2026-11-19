Pearls have traditionally been considered a precious item to make fancy people look pretty. But maybe we’ve been using them the wrong way? Maybe all this time that they’ve been making us look pretty, they could have been mending our bones?

That’s the idea behind a substance recently approved by the FDA called PearlBone Putty 1600, which uses pearl shells to repair bone, as reported in research and biotech announcements from the University of Western Australia and Marine Biomedical.

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Scientists Figured Out How to Use Pearls to Repair Broken Bones

A team of scientists led by regenerative biologist Minghao Zheng used sustainably sourced nacre (the shiny mother-of-pearl layer inside oyster shells from Western Australia’s Kimberley region) and figured out how to use a chemical reaction to transform calcium carbonate into human-bone-friendly calcium phosphate in just 24 hours. Basically, they compressed millions of years of natural biomineralization into a day in a lab.

The resulting putty, approved by the FDA, acts as an osteostimulative scaffolding. It’s a big word, but basically it means that surgeons can pack it into bone gaps caused by trauma or surgery, where it encourages your natural bone cells to move in and eventually replace the oyster byproduct entirely while plates and screws hold the limb together.

All this time, waste from the pearl farming industry could have been used as a potentially billion-dollar orthopedic treatment that could forever change how we treat broken bones.