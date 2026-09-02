Scientists Asked People to Pick the ‘Perfect’ Boobs. Here’s What They Chose.

Boobs are about as different as fingerprints, but humans have never been especially good at leaving “good enough” alone. Naturally, someone had to go looking for the perfect pair.

A new study published in the Brazilian Journal of Plastic Surgery asked 239 medical students to judge different breast proportions, nipple positions, and areola sizes. The clear favorite was a 50/50 split between the upper and lower breast, chosen by 61.1% of respondents. A 40/60 ratio came in second at 28.9%, while only 10% preferred the fuller-on-top 60/40 version.

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Nipple placement was important too. Nearly 60% preferred it centered, and 83.68% chose smaller nipples and areolas. Men and women answered pretty similarly, so at least humanity managed to agree on something for five minutes.

This Is What the ‘Perfect’ Pair of Boobs Looks Like, According to a New Study

The researchers wrote that participants showed “a predominant appreciation for harmonious proportions,” especially the 50/50 ratio, central nipple placement, and smaller areolas. Their hope is that findings like these could help plastic surgeons better understand what patients tend to find aesthetically pleasing.

Of course, science has been arguing about the perfect boob for years. A 2014 study of more than 1,300 people landed on a 45/55 ratio, with slightly more fullness in the lower half. Plastic surgeons Patrick Mallucci and Olivier Branford wrote that the 45/55 proportion had “universal appeal.” Then a 2022 U.S. study went the other direction and found a preference for 55/45, with more fullness above the nipple. And in 2023, researchers at NYU found that moderately sized breasts with greater upper-pole fullness got higher attractiveness scores from both men and women.

Science has not, in fact, settled on one perfect boob. Symmetry comes up a lot, though. A 2025 systematic review of 36 studies found it was the most consistent feature linked to breast attractiveness. Size and proportion were all over the place depending on who was being asked and where the study was done.

That probably makes the most sense. People have preferences. Surgeons have measurements. Researchers have fractions. And in the middle is the very ordinary fact that “perfect” breasts seem to depend heavily on who’s doing the looking.