Scientists Prove China Is Emitting Illegal Ozone Depleting Gasses

In 1987, world leaders united to sign the Montreal Protocol – an agreement that banned the emission of ozone-depleting substances such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). Recently, a resurgence in CFC levels in our atmosphere left scientists startled. Until they found the mysterious source: China.

Last year, scientists started to realise that there had been increased emissions of Trichlorofluoromethane (CFC-11) in the atmosphere. Their initial studies pointed to the Asian continent as the source, but they weren’t sure exactly which country it was.

A May 22 study, Increase in CFC-11 emissions from eastern China based on atmospheric observations, published by the International Journal Of Science has proved that 40 to 60 percent of global CFC-11 emissions are coming from Eastern China.

The scientists behind the study even identified the provinces of Shandong and Hebei as the main culprits.

Initial suspicions arose in 2018, after inspections in China led the Environmental Investigation Agency to point to the country as the source, the BBC reports. The illegal chemical was found to be used in the construction industry and polyurethane insulation production. As to why the gas was used despite it being illegal, CFC-11 is reportedly better quality and cheaper than alternatives.

Researchers are worried that the remaining portion of emissions are coming from other parts of China, or India, Africa and South America. These emissions are detrimental as they not only deplete the protective layer of our atmosphere, but cause further global warming. To make matters worse, one tonne of CFC-11 is equivalent to around 5,000 tonnes of CO2, making the gasses a lot more potent than those causing global warming today.

