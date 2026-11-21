If you’re suffering from depression, there are several things you can do to help yourself crawl out of it inch by inch. The problem is, the depression itself likes to prevent you from doing any of that beneficial stuff, like getting to bed on time or taking your prescribed medications.

That’s where Fig: The Game For Depression comes in. It’s a mobile game developed by scientists in Sweden that acts as a digital depression companion to keep your treatment on track. Even better, research published in the Journal of Affective Disorders says it actually works.

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Scientists Created a Video Game to Help Fight Depression. Here’s How It Works.

Developed by Mindforce Game Lab with actual medical professionals who apparently understand that a big part of depression is not feeling particularly motivated to fix yourself, Fig tricks you into managing your life.

The app rewards you with virtual progression when you log healthy habits like sleeping, eating, and taking your antidepressants, and it includes cognitive behavioral therapy modules and on-demand therapist messaging.

The study tracked 148 adults and found that participants who played Fig for nine weeks saw a noticeably sharper drop in depressive and anxiety symptoms than the control group, while also getting significantly better at taking their meds.

Over half of the players achieved at least a 30 percent reduction in symptoms. One major flaw in the study that its authors note is that about 41 percent of the treatment group didn’t complete posttreatment assessments, potentially skewing results. There’s also the matter of the participant knowing which group they were in.

The app isn’t free; it costs eight bucks a month after the free trial, but some people in the throes of depression probably need to spend eight dollars a month to have a little digital reminder to keep doing the little things they need to do every day to get better.