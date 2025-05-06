Scientists Electrified Cicadas to Play Canon in D. It’s Disturbing.

Pachelbel’s Canon in D is one of the most beautiful pieces of music ever written. You’ve heard it in countless movies and TV shows, and it’s probably been the background music accompanying the bride as she walks down the aisle at more than a few weddings you’ve attended. It could bring a tear to your eye and make you reminisce about loves lost and loves currently embraced.

So, some scientists electrified cicadas to force them into playing the song. It is unpleasant, more than a little disturbing, and very gross. Researchers from the University of Tsukuba in Japan decided to play the timeless tearjerking tune written by a 17th-century German composer using electrified cicada butts.

Brown cicadas have a thing on their abdomen called a timbal. It’s a ribbed membrane that’s designed for producing mating calls. The researchers jabbed some electrodes into these cicadas and applied voltage to them like they were a bunch of Dr. Frankensteins. But instead of reviving a dead body, they made a bunch of gross-looking bugs play that song from your cousin’s wedding.

New Scientist explains that the insects were able to chirp out tones across three octaves, all the while testing out different voltages and waveforms to find the perfect pitch in their fucking crazy quest to turn living insects into a keyboard.

Naoto Nishida, one of the researchers, said the bugs were “relatively unharmed” and some were even released back into the wild, presumably to warn others of a mad human who sticks you with electrodes and makes your ass fart out classical music.

This is usually the point in the article about odd scientific research where I explain what future practical applications these bizarre experiments might have. I find this kind of thing necessary in this day and age, where government officials are gleefully defunding all manner of scientific research because they’re too small-minded to understand the wider-reaching applications of even the most esoteric experiments. But I’ve got to be honest — I have no idea how you apply any of this to the real world.

The team itself suggests that these techno-organic bugs could be potentially used as emergency audio tools in low-power situations, but that’s fucking crazy, man. I don’t know about all that. There are teams out there already working on tiny bug-like drones for emergencies. Don’t know if we need to torture real insects in just the right way to make them sing whatever song we want with the idea that they’ll eventually get to the point where they can be used in disaster relief situations or whatever.