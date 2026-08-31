Scientists Finally Figured Out Why Ancient Egyptian Art Still Looks So Vibrant

If you’ve ever seen ancient Egyptian art or pottery that somehow, all these thousands of years later, still looks vibrant, like it was painted recently, a research team publishing its findings in Science Advances might have figured out why.

Using a technique called proteomics that can identify proteins left behind in ancient materials, the researchers examined 14 ancient Egyptian artworks dating back from roughly 1425 BC to 400 A.D. They found that ancient Egyptians used a sophisticated mix of glues and plant-based materials to make their colors stick and last long enough for us to appreciate their work today.

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Ancient Egyptian Artists May Have Used Moringa, Animal Glue and Flour to Preserve Their Work

Much of the artwork contained animal glue made by boiling collagen and other animal parts. Cows were a particular favorite among the ancient Egyptians, but there were traces of sheep and/or goats; the researchers couldn’t determine exactly which one. They also cannot fully determine, but won’t rule out, that they probably also used good old-fashioned horse glue to make their art stick around for ages.

The bigger surprise was the discovery of plant-based materials. Researchers found evidence of sesame and moringa, the latter of which is especially interesting since the tree was associated with the ancient Egyptian god Ptah, who was linked to craftsmen and artisans. Moringa might’ve been both a useful art-preservation tool and something with religious significance to the artisans who used it, maybe giving their work a little divine blessing.

They also found proteins from wheat, barley, and rye, probably from flour-based pastes used as glues, but the researchers are ruling out that they’re in there because of contamination. After all, the ancient Egyptians did love their bread and beer.