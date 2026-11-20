The remains of a young Iron Age woman dating back over 2,000 years were found in a Northern Ireland bog. Thanks to modern science, we now have a pretty good idea of how she died and why.

As reported by The Guardian, back in October 2023, peat workers in a County Derry bog found what they initially assumed were the remains of a male they nicknamed “Bellaghy Boy.” The remains actually belonged to a young woman who lived sometime between 343 and 1 BCE.

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Locals nicknamed her Áine after a mythical goddess.

A 2,000-Year-Old Body Was Found Without a Head. Scientists Think They Know What Happened.

Using high-tech micro-CT scans, 3D digital mapping, and bone analysis, researchers discovered that Áine was between 15 and 22 years old when she was deliberately decapitated from behind with a bladed weapon. That’s why she was found with no skull.

While your brain immediately jumped to a murder conducted by a gang of marauders or something like that, the researchers note that this execution fits a wider Iron Age trend of ritual sacrifices, the evidence of which can be found scattered all over northwestern Europe.

The specific reason for the death ranges from a ritual relating to sovereignty, suggesting she might have been a female sovereign, to her being selected for sacrifice to appease a god for better weather or to ensure a good harvest.

Bellaghy locals felt a kinship with Aine. Some of them attended the coroner’s investigation. One man named Séamus Mac an Fhirléighinn, quoted by CBS News, said, “This is her inquest. He needed her people, her family there with her to act on her behalf as advocates.”

Weirdly touching that a woman who was seemingly ritualistically killed and has been sitting in a peat swamp for two millennia finally got a little bit of justice, and evil and some emotional support.