Membership Scientists Have Finally Nailed a Definition of Transcendental Romantic Love Good news for yearners. By Mark E. Hay October 20, 2025, 11:49am Picture by Nicolas Dykmans Share: Click to share on X (Opens in new window)X Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard Follow Us On Discover Make Us Preferred In Top Stories Tagged:Love, The Reasons To Be Cheerful Issue Share: Click to share on X (Opens in new window)X Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Photo: Justin Paget / Getty Images This Is the Loneliest Day of the Year for Singles—and It’s Not Valentine’s Day 2 hours ago By Ashley Fike Dana Neely/Getty Images Meet the Man Who Faked His Own Funeral To See Who Would Show Up 3 hours ago By Ashley Fike Cundra/Getty Images 8 People With OCD Told Us Their Stories to Help Shatter the Stigma 3 hours ago By Sammi Caramela Screenshot: Activision Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Could Get New Release Date According to BO7 Leak 3 hours ago By Brent Koepp