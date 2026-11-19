Grand Theft Auto 6 is shaping up to be one of—if not the—biggest media events ever. So of course everyone, even scientists, are going to run their work through the prism of GTA. When a team of scientists decided to use Grand Theft Auto 5 as a gigantic digital playground to see what would happen if they flooded the world, their findings were so wild that they were worthy of being published in a scientific journal, in this case Geoscience Communication.

Researchers Paul Nörenberg and Hugues Lantuit at the University of Potsdam and the Alfred Wegener Institute used a virtual map of Los Santos, based on Los Angeles, to test climate change scenarios. Over 225 million copies of GTA V have been sold, and millions of people know that map like the back of their hand. Maybe that intimate familiarity will put things in perspective, as you watch a digital neighborhood you’ve driven through dozens of times be devoured by encroaching seas.

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That might hammer home the seriousness of climate change better than a bar graph ever could… right?

Scientists Just Turned ‘GTA 5’ Into a Giant Climate Change Warning

The team combined IPCC climate scenarios with historical Los Angeles storm surge data to show that under an increasingly fictional scenario where we actually start addressing climate change, making the appropriate changes to our society to reverse current trends, coastal flooding stays relatively mild and infrastructure remains mostly intact for a good long while.

In the other scenario, where we keep pumping out emissions without a care in the world and haven’t so much as lifted a finger to prevent further damage, water levels climb to frightening heights by 2300 and 2500. With it come submerged beaches, ports, and wastewater systems that fall apart because they weren’t meant to handle that much water. Entire chunks of land disappear, swallowed by the sea.

The authors admit that their elevation model is a little simplified, but then again, Grand Theft Auto 5 isn’t exactly a realistic baseline to begin with; even though the flood patterns line up closely enough with real assessments of climate change impact on Los Angeles that all of the studies point to, and maybe setting it in a fictional world a lot of people are intimately familiar with will help people understand how real the threat actually is.