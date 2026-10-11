Scientists Found a Starfish That Looks Like Patrick. Yes, That Patrick.

According to the Schmidt Ocean Institute, a team of Latin American and European scientists identified 57 new species and 5 new genera in just two weeks! Most interestingly, one discovery from a 2025 mission they analyzed, though not a new species, is back in the news: Meet the starfish that strongly resembles Patrick Star—the beloved dunderhead companion of children’s cartoon protagonist SpongeBob SquarePants.

The Nippon Foundation-Nekton Ocean Census led the Species Discovery Workshop, which, in partnership with the Schmidt Ocean Institute, resulted in the identifications. It took place in Buenos Aires from July 13-24, 2026. Participants examined deep-sea biological samples, mostly from the Schmidt Ocean Institute’s Underwater Oasis of the Mar del Plata Canyon expedition.

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The expedition ran from July 23 to August 12, 2025, aboard the Schmidt Ocean Institute’s research vessel Falkor (too), with help from the remotely operated vehicle SuBastian.

A Patrick Star Look-Alike and a ‘Loki’ Sea Cucumber Made This Ocean Expedition Hard to Forget

Over 4 million people witnessed the 2025 deep-sea live stream, where “Patrick Star” first captivated the public. Fortunately, however, he was left to his own devices rather than captured. During the event, viewers compared a crab to a “drag queen.” One look-alike deemed a new species this year was “Loki the Sea Cucumber” (Peniagone sp.), whose horn-like appendages earned him his name.

Many will remember that SpongeBob SquarePants creator Stephen Hillenburg (1961-2018) was a marine biologist, so it’s a shame he couldn’t be around to see the findings.

“Loki the Sea Cucumber” (Peniagone sp.), courtesy of ROV SuBastian / Schmidt Ocean Institute

Research Vessel Falkor (too), Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation-Nekton Ocean Census / Schmidt Ocean Institute

The Argentina Species Discovery Workshop Team, Courtesy of The Nippon Foundation-Nekton Ocean Census / Schmidt Ocean Institute