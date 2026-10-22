Scientists Found a Surprising Link Between Intelligence and How Attractive You Think You Are

If you ask someone to rate their own looks on a scale of 1 to 10, most people will probably hedge and give themselves a 6 or 7. You don’t want to sound full of yourself, but calling yourself a 4 doesn’t feel great, either.

And if you’re intelligent, you might knock another point off. In two studies, psychologist Adrian Furnham of the Norwegian Business School and researcher David Semmelink asked working adults to rate their attractiveness from 0 to 100. The average was around 58. During the second study, 292 participants also took a cognitive ability test, and those who scored higher generally gave themselves slightly lower attractiveness ratings.

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The difference was small, though. Intelligence accounted for only about 1% of the variation in how people rated their appearance, and researchers suggested that people with higher cognitive scores could be more realistic about their looks. Of course, there’s no way to know if that’s actually the case.

Intelligent People Tend to Rate Their Own Looks Lower, According to Science

For whatever reason, having a university degree seemed to give people more confidence in their looks, while scoring higher on an intelligence test had the opposite effect. Researchers think the social status of a degree could explain it. Optimistic and emotionally stable people also rated themselves higher. And men, unsurprisingly, gave themselves about 3 to 4 more points than women in the first study of 799 adults.

Then there were the British participants, who gave themselves lower scores than Americans, Canadians, Australians and South Africans. Furnham told PsyPost that he wondered if it was a form of British “humble bragging.” It’s an interesting theory, although the differences in sample sizes make it difficult to draw conclusions about nationalities.

There’s also evidence that people are generally generous when judging their own faces. In a 2008 study, researchers digitally altered photographs to make participants look more or less attractive. When asked to identify their actual faces, people were more likely to choose an improved version. They made similar mistakes with friends’ photos, but recognized strangers accurately.

The newer studies have limitations, including that no one independently judged the participants’ appearance. Researchers also relied on a single question about overall attractiveness, so they couldn’t tell if someone was thinking about their face or body when answering.

Maybe you’re a 6. Maybe you’re an 8. Unless you’re planning to survey everyone you meet, you’re probably never going to know for sure. It’s all subjective anyway.