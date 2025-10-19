Scientists Found a Way to Turn Coffee Waste Into Concrete

For many people, coffee is what holds them together in the morning, or at least keeps them from falling apart before noon. And now, coffee might hold a lot more things together—literally. Scientists in Australia have found a way to turn used coffee grounds into concrete that’s up to 30 percent stronger.

Every year, the world produces roughly 10 billion kilograms of coffee waste. Most of it ends up in landfills, where it releases methane and carbon dioxide as it decomposes. “The disposal of organic waste poses an environmental challenge,” said RMIT University engineer Rajeev Roychand, who led the study. The team wanted to find a way to put that waste to work instead of letting it rot.

Meanwhile, the global construction industry faces its own crisis. Concrete relies heavily on sand, which is running low thanks to over-extraction from riverbeds and beaches. “The ongoing extraction of natural sand to meet the rapidly growing demands of the construction industry has a big impact on the environment,” explained RMIT engineer Jie Li. So the researchers decided to see whether the world’s caffeine habit could help solve two problems at once.

They couldn’t simply toss raw coffee grounds into a cement mixer. Organic material breaks down too easily and weakens concrete. Instead, the team used a process called pyrolysis, which involves heating the coffee waste to around 350°C while cutting off its oxygen supply. What comes out is biochar—a carbon-rich, charcoal-like substance that can bond with cement instead of breaking it apart.

When the RMIT team added coffee biochar to concrete, the results were impressive. The samples treated at 350°C performed far better than those heated to higher temperatures. The lower heat kept the biochar’s structure porous, giving it strength and flexibility. It’s early research, but it points to a future where construction and coffee waste might share the same solution.

“Our research is in the early stages, but these exciting findings offer an innovative way to greatly reduce the amount of organic waste that goes to landfill,” said RMIT engineer Shannon Kilmartin-Lynch. The group is now testing how their coffee-infused concrete holds up under extreme conditions like freezing, water damage, and heavy wear.

Coffee already keeps half the planet running. Soon, it might literally keep our buildings standing.