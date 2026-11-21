While the nation has been gripped by the protein-maxxing trend, all that protein is probably clogging up your guts. You should really be increasing your fiber intake.

Yes, so you can more regularly poop. But it can also lower your cholesterol and blood sugar, and fiber gives your gut bacteria something to eat. Otherwise, it’ll start eating the lining of your gut, as two separate studies reported by Science Alert found earlier this year in PNAS and Nature Metabolism.

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If You Don’t Eat Enough Fiber, Your Gut Bacteria Could Start Eating Your Gut Instead

Led by Princeton molecular biologists Jenna AbuSalim and Joshua Rabinowitz, the team wanted to figure out why plants actually keep us alive when we eat them. What are they doing inside us that’s so beneficial, beyond what we already know, like providing nutrients and such? It turns out that plant proteins and fiber combine to create health-promoting chemical metabolites in our blood, shifting our internal chemistry away from nasty compounds and toward the good stuff.

They found that if your fiber supply runs low, the starved microbes in your gut will not wait patiently for a deposit of a salad or oatmeal. They will keep eating, and if you don’t feed them a steady diet of fiber, they will keep the mucus lining your intestinal walls. It’s like having a goldfish you didn’t feed for a bit, so it started chewing its way through the fishbowl.

All this means we might one day see a new word on the nutritional info on packaged foods: Prif, which stands for Plant Proteins Imitating Fiber, a term the team came up with to describe the adjustable proteins and fiber from plants that provide the good chemicals we rely on.