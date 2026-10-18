Scientists Found Dozens of Hammerhead Sharks Hanging Out Near Swimmers. Here’s Why.

Shark week has come and gone, but that doesn’t mean we can’t squeeze in a few more shark stories before the year is up.

According to a study published in Marine Biology and detailed by ScienceAlert, scientists analyzing thousands of drone flights off Australia’s east coast discovered that dozens of young scalloped hammerhead sharks are just chilling in the shallow waters right next to popular swimming beaches. The beachgoers are likely just a tiny bit more concerned about the hammerheads than the hammerheads are about the beachgoers.

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While reviewing more than 20,000 drone flights for Queensland’s SharkSmart program, researcher Maddison Cross and her team spotted swarms of up to 100 juvenile hammerheads hanging out at tourist hot spots like Burleigh Beach and Noosa Main Beach. These are roughly three-and-a-half-foot-long teenagers.

Why Young Hammerhead Sharks Are Gathering Just off Popular Australian Beaches

The young aquatic predators cluster in shallow surf zones during Australia’s autumn months as scientists suspect that these coastal cluster hangout spots were kind of like a combination safe haven and food court for the sharks, allowing the juveniles to feed on prey that hang out at nearby reefs while offering protection via their safety-in-numbers approach.

Beachgoers are probably worried about shark attacks, but the sharks themselves were the ones in real danger, as these gathering spots overlap with Queensland’s shark control programs, which are often lethal. Shark nets and baited drum lines are responsible for killing over 600 scalloped hammerheads between 2000 and one in 2024; rather unfortunate considering that it’s a critically endangered species.

Sharks generally mind their own business and will scatter if a human comes near, as evidenced by the fact that paddleboarders and snorkelers occasionally pass through these hang-out clusters, causing the groups to temporarily break up before reforming once the coast is clear, but if you’re planning on a trip down under to take in some of Australia’s gorgeous beaches, just know that there might be hundreds and hundreds of adolescent hammerhead sharks floating just beneath your feet.