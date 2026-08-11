Scientists Found the Best Workout to Do If You Want to Sleep Better

After a brutal hot yoga class—mat-soaked, muscles done, head finally clear—I’ve always left with the sense that whatever’s coming tonight, sleep won’t be a problem. I’ll be dead to the world as soon as I hit the pillow.

Recently, researchers at Harbin Sport University pooled data from 30 randomized controlled trials involving over 2,500 people with sleep disturbances across more than a dozen countries. Of all the exercise types they compared, including walking, aerobic exercise, resistance training, tai chi, qi gong, and combination workouts, high-intensity yoga came out on top. Two sessions per week, capped at 30 minutes each, for eight to ten weeks produced the strongest improvements in sleep quality, according to the study, published in Sleep and Biological Rhythms.

Videos by VICE

If you’re picturing candlelit yin yoga with blocks, slow movement, and stretching, that’s a different class. High-intensity yoga moves fast, flows between poses, and uses body weight as resistance. Think power flow or hot yoga rather than a restorative session with props. The researchers say that intensity level is what drives the results.

The Best Workout for Sleep Might Not Be What You Think

What separates yoga from a 30-minute run is the breathwork. A 2025 meta-analysis published in the International Journal of Yoga found that regular yoga practice boosts melatonin levels (the hormone your body produces naturally to regulate sleep, not the gummy version), likely by activating the parasympathetic nervous system through controlled breathing. Separate research suggests yoga also regulates brainwave activity in ways that promote deeper sleep.

Aerobic exercise used to be at the top. This study places it well behind yoga, by a margin the researchers described as “significantly superior.” The discrepancy might have a simple explanation. The aerobic-versus-anaerobic question has no settled answer when it comes to yoga, and that ambiguity can pull results in different directions depending on how each trial categorizes it. Walking finished second here, followed by resistance training.

A 2025 study found tai chi produced results on par with cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia, the clinical gold standard for sleep treatment. Yoga covers much of the same ground—breath control, physical load, sustained attention—which may explain why the two keep producing similar results.

The Harbin team was transparent about the caveats. Studies were limited in size, and the populations were so varied that a universal prescription remains elusive. If sleep disruption is affecting daily life, a conversation with a doctor is a more reliable starting point.

Lots of money gets spent on melatonin supplements every year. Two yoga sessions a week in a 100-degree room is really all it takes.