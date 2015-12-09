Scientists Have Developed a Coffee That Could Keep You Wired All Day

Coffee is great. Flat white, filter press, extra hot almond milk latte—whatever your jam, we don’t need to tell you that a good cup o’ Joe can set you up to abolish even the most insurmountable of to-do lists and Monday morning commutes.

Until around 3.32 PM when any residual caffeine buzz has worn off and you’re staring down the barrel of a long, procrastination-filled afternoon.

But the inevitable crash that comes after your morning cup could soon be a thing of the past, as international manufacturer Nestlé claims to have developed a coffee that keeps you buzzed all day.

Working with scientists at Nestlé Research Centre in Switzerland and École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne and university ETH Zurich, the company says its new coffee “slow releases” caffeine, eliminating the temporary high that makes way for an inevitable slump.

It all comes down to cubosomes, small capsules formed from lipid molecules and water that contain key nutrients and ingredients in food (in the case of coffee, caffeine.) As cubosomes break down gradually, their contents can be released in a controlled fashion.

A Nestlé spokesperson commented: “We are considering what the next steps are now in terms of further research and future product potential. What if you could drink one beverage and enjoy the boost effect caffeine provides in a slow, sustained way throughout the day?”

“What if,” indeed. Think about it: all day spent in the heady midst of a sustained caffeine high: blasting through your inbox, nailing every PowerPoint presentation in back-to-back meetings, running to an evening spin class, and having the energy both to make that Ottolenghi soy-grilled quail eggs recipe and call your mum when you get home.

Suddenly, afternoons spent reorganising your stationary draw don’t seem so bad.