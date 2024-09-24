Scientists Have Discovered a New Species of Ghost Sharks

Cue the Jaws theme because there’s a new shark in the water. Researchers at the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research announced on Tuesday that they’ve found a new species of ghost shark that lives in the deep waters of Australia and New Zealand.

Scientists recently discovered that the Australasian Narrow-nosed Spookfish is genetically and morphologically different from the single globally distributed species it was previously thought to be a part of.

The mysterious ghost sharks—which are also known as chimaeras, ratfish, rabbitfish, and elephant fish—are a group of cartilaginous fish closely related to sharks and rays.

They have smooth, scaleless skin, and use their bear-like teeth to feed off crustaceans such as shrimp and mollusks.

NIWA scientist Dr. Brit Finucci, who gave the new discovery the scientific name Harriotta avia in honor of her grandmother, described the ghost shark in a press release.

“Harriotta avia is unique due to its elongated, narrow and depressed snout; long, slender trunk; large eyes; and very long, broad pectoral fins,” Finucci said. “It is a lovely chocolate brown color.”

As ghost sharks are largely confined to the ocean floor, they are difficult to study. However, back in 2017, the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute spotted a similar animal. That shark, known as a Hydrolagus trolli, was captured on video off the coast of California.

“These records are the only images of this rare species in its natural habitat, and reveal a significant range extension into the northern hemisphere,” MBARI Senior Research Technician Lonny Lundsten said in a video. “… This is yet another example of how little we know about the deep sea, where opportunities for exploration and discovery still await.”