Scientists Just Built an AI That Can Basically Read Your Mind

We are rapidly barreling toward a world where mind-reading will be real. But it won’t be people with Professor X-like telepathy, holding two fingers to their temples and closing their eyes as they attempt to decode your thoughts. It’s a technology called “mind captioning,” a technique that can turn brain activity into detailed text descriptions of what a person is thinking, essentially providing a running commentary of a person’s thoughts in real time.

Developed by researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, and Japan’s NTT Communication Science Laboratories, the tech combines artificial intelligence models and MRI brain scans to, essentially, decode thoughts.

The way it works, as detailed in Science Advances, is that, first, an AI model digests over 2,000 short video clips, learning to pair visual content with written captions. This produces what the team calls a “meaning signature” for each clip, essentially a digital fingerprint of its narrative.

Then another AI learns to match those meaning signatures to actual brain scans from volunteers who watched the same videos. Once trained, the decoder can look at a new brain scan and predict what a person is seeing, describing it in sentences that are often startlingly accurate.

In one test, a participant watched a video of someone leaping off a waterfall. The AI’s first guess was “spring flow.” A few refinements later, it landed on “a person jumps over a deep water fall on a mountain ridge.” Not perfect, but close! Across trials, the system correctly identified the correct video from 100 options half the time.

The technology could one day help people with paralysis or speech loss communicate just by thinking. But it also stirs up the same privacy fears that have haunted every new surveillance innovation.

If you’re worried about privacy concerns, the researchers say it’s not actually reading your private thoughts. The model needs cooperation with a gigantic MRI scanner on a particular set of visual inputs. Your dirty thoughts will remain secret… for now.

As UC Berkeley’s Alex Huth reassures us all while speaking with Nature, “Nobody has shown you can do that, yet.”

Yet.