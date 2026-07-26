Scientists Just Filmed a Rare Arctic Squid for the First Time, and It Was Guarding Babies

There’s so much we don’t know about what lies in our oceans, and even more we haven’t observed about the creatures we already know exist. According to a new study published in Polar Biology, marine biologists have now observed the Arctic bobtail squid (Rossia moelleri) in its natural habitat in the North Atlantic for the very first time. They even got an unexpected bonus by spotting a mature female guarding clusters of eggs.

The discovery happened inside Northeast Greenland National Park, the largest national park on Earth and yet one of the planet’s least-studied marine environments. Using a remotely operated underwater vehicle decked out with cameras, researchers found the squid about 50 meters below the surface in water that was a frosty -1.6°C (29°F). The little cephalopod looked completely unbothered by the alien submersible craft.

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This Is the First Time Scientists Have Seen the Little Squid in the Wild

Scientists have long been aware of the species’ existence, but until now, had never documented it in the wild, and definitely had never caught direct evidence that it’s actively reproducing in the Arctic. The female was found alongside multiple egg masses attached to the seafloor, confirming that it was indeed breeding in one of the harshest environments on the planet.

The real coup here isn’t the observation itself as much as what it represents. Cephalopods have relatively short lifespans, which makes them solid indicators of how climate change is changing Arctic ecosystems. If conditions start shifting, squid populations will shift along with it. Keeping an eye on their numbers helps researchers keep tabs on just how bad climate change is getting.