I don’t exactly love my decision to get the Virgo symbol tattooed on my lower back on my 18th birthday. (Cut me some slack; it was 2001. I know, I’m old.) Laser removal is expensive and painful, so I’ve made peace with it. If I could make it disappear with the flick of a flashlight, though, I’d at least consider it.

Scientists might be getting close to that. Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder have developed a tattoo ink called PhotoTat that can disappear from view under bright white light and reappear when exposed to ultraviolet light. The technology, described in the journal Matter & Light, could eventually let people change their tattoos without having to sit through another appointment.

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This Experimental Tattoo Ink Lets You Change Designs Without Getting Tattooed Again

The ink uses molecules called photochromes, which change color depending on the light hitting them. Researchers enclosed these molecules in tiny plastic particles and tattooed them into skin using ordinary tattoo equipment. A UV flashlight brings out the color within seconds, and bright white light makes it nearly invisible again. The ink stays under the skin the entire time, so you can keep switching between designs without another needle ever touching you.

Lead researcher Carson Bruns decided to test it on himself, tattooing dozens of small patches onto his leg. Two years later, the ink was still responding to light. He even used the same patch of skin to create and erase different designs, including a smiley face and a heart.

There are a few limitations to know about. The blue pigment can leave behind a faint purple tint after repeated use, and researchers haven’t figured out how to produce every color. PhotoTat also needs more extensive safety testing before tattoo shops can start offering it.

Bruns co-founded HYPRSKN, a company developing related tattoo technology, and has a financial interest in bringing the product to market. So far, he’s the only person who’s tested the new multicolor ink in human skin, making the long-term results pretty limited.

But this could eventually be useful for reasons that have nothing to do with regrettable tattoos at all. Cancer patients sometimes receive permanent markings to help doctors position radiation treatments, and ink that only becomes visible under certain lighting could spare them from having those marks on display all the time. There’s also a sizable audience for disappearing body art: a 2023 Pew Research survey found that 24% of tattooed Americans regret at least one of their tattoos.

My Virgo tattoo isn’t going anywhere. But the idea of turning it off after 25 years? I could get behind that.