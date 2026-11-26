Corals cover a tiny fraction of the ocean floor, yet they support roughly 25 percent of all marine life through sprawling habitats and complex food webs. Climate change and pollution are currently threatening these ecosystems. Off the coast of Australia, the Great Barrier Reef is the largest reef system on Earth and one of the planet’s most critical places for keeping our ecological balance from tipping over. It is also an absurdly complex place. In fact, a new study published in the journal Invertebrate Systematics found that a team of researchers just “resurrected” 12 species of coral that science had previously written off.

For over a century, marine biologists had to identify corals by eyeballing them, which is a terrible system when your subjects are basically living rocks. Back in the 19th and 20th centuries, scientists would haul coral out of the water, bake it in the sun, and soak it in household bleach until only a white skeleton remained. After turning them into museum specimens, researchers later looked at these skeletons and decided many looked too similar. Who needs a bunch of duplicates, right?

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So they dumped out a bunch of them, not realizing many were distinct species mistakenly grouped under a single identity.

How Scientists Brought Back 12 Species of Coral From the Dead (Sort Of)

Bleached skeletons have no DNA with which to test, meaning modern scientists, led by Dr. Augustine Crosbie at James Cook University and the Queensland Museum, couldn’t just run genetic tests on the old museum pieces. The team had to travel back to the exact geographic locations where the original samples were collected—the Great Barrier Reef, Fiji, Tonga, the Philippines, and Singapore—to collect fresh tissue samples from living corals.

After running some genetic sequencing tests on 53 named Acropora species, the team confirmed that 47 of them were genuinely distinct species. Previously mysterious corals are now officially recognized, and 12 species that had been erased by the confusion and complexity of taxonomic bureaucracy have been “resurrected” — they never actually died out, but they did on paper.

It’s good news. There is a bit more biodiversity amongst our coral reefs than once thought, but it doesn’t paint an overall rosier picture of the health of our global coral reefs and our impact on these hotbeds of oceanic biodiversity. There’s still a lot of work to be done, but at least we now know the names of some of the reefs we’re trying to save.