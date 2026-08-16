Scientists Made Protein-Packed Ketchup With Algae. Here’s Why They Did It.

The “protein in everything” trend is rapidly approaching its logically ludicrous endgame. Recently, I wrote about how scientists are using a “gene gun” to shoot pig DNA into produce to create protein-packed lettuce. Now comes word that a separate research team is using algae proteins to create protein-enriched ketchup.

We’re really well on our way to creating a burger that, on its own, helps people get all their protein macros for an entire day in just a few bites. What hath man wrought.

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According to a new study published in ACS Food Science & Technology, researchers in Russia and New Zealand experimented with adding protein extracted from Chlorella vulgaris, a protein-rich microalgae, to homemade tomato ketchup.

Regular ketchup contains a pathetic 1.6 percent protein by weight. Researchers managed to push that number to 6.3 percent by adding algae protein. The fortified ketchup also contained more essential amino acids, minerals, and antioxidants. It’s ketchup so healthy you can practically rub it on your skin as a beauty cream.

The Protein-in-Everything Trend Has Reached Ketchup

But the researchers did find a limit to how much algae humans are willing to put up with in their ketchup. A taste panel of 15 people found that ketchup containing 1 to 3 percent algae still looked and tasted like traditional ketchup. Once things tipped over into the five percent range, that’s when the unmistakable flavor of algae started to pop up.

At 13 percent, the ketchup was darker, thicker, and the algae-ness of it was dominating the flavor profile, causing its popularity to plummet. Turns out, people are willing to tolerate a precise amount of pond scum in their ketchup as long as it means a little protein boost.

Researchers say that microalgae could be a sustainable protein source and say can be grown year-round using just a little land and freshwater. This would make it perfect for adding a sustainable, affordable bit of protein to nearly any food on grocery store shelves. At the rate that we’re turning junk foods into health foods, it won’t be long before your mayo is filled with creatine and your American cheese is loaded with HGH.

We’re all going to be shredded, and we’ll have our greasy, 1,500-calorie burgers to thank.