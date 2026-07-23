Scientists May Have Found the Ultimate Limit of the Human Lifespan

Longevity maxxing is having a moment. Biological age tests, NAD+ supplements, Bryan Johnson’s entire existence—the premise is that aging is a problem with a solution. A new study suggests the solution has a ceiling nobody’s talking about.

Researchers at the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology ran a thought experiment with a deceptively direct premise: if every reversible aspect of aging could somehow be eliminated—every disease, every hormonal decline, every cellular dysfunction science might one day fix—what would actually kill us? Their answer, published in npj Aging, is random DNA mutations. The kind that accumulate in cells throughout a lifetime, mostly harmless, occasionally not, and ultimately unavoidable.

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The team built a mathematical model to calculate how much damage these so-called somatic mutations would do to a population that had otherwise beaten aging. Their analysis found that even with all other reversible aging hallmarks removed, somatic mutations alone limit median human lifespan to somewhere between 146 and 194 years—about double current longevity. A theoretical ceiling, not a prediction.

Scientists May Have Identified the Ultimate Limit of the Human Lifespan, and It’s Not What You’d Expect

What’s even more interesting than a number is what’s underneath it. The model revealed a fundamental asymmetry between tissue types: organs like the liver and skin constantly replace old cells, effectively neutralizing mutation-driven decline and maintaining functionality for thousands of years under the model’s conditions. The brain and heart don’t work that way. Neurons and cardiomyocytes are largely irreplaceable. They accumulate mutations across an entire lifetime with nowhere for the damage to go, making them the critical bottlenecks in the model’s lifespan calculations.

Pharmacist and regenerative medicine researcher Egle Pavyde told Newsweek: “It proves that DNA damage accumulating in our cells is one of the reasons we cannot live indefinitely but also shows that our bodies are complex systems and that it is only one piece of a much larger puzzle.”

That last part is the kicker. Without somatic mutations, the model’s hypothetical non-aging human would have a median lifespan of 1,759 years. Add mutations back in, and it drops to 156. DNA errors account for roughly half the gap between theoretical immortality and actual human longevity—something else is responsible for the other half.

Computational biologist Dmitrii Kriukov, who led the research, was careful not to overstate the implications. The calculated maximum lifespans are “not a verdict of inevitability,” he wrote on LinkedIn, “but it does highlight that somatic mutations, while surprisingly weak as a standalone aging driver, may become critical when combined with other mechanisms.” What the researchers want credit for isn’t the number itself but the methodology — a way to isolate and quantify individual contributions to aging that the field hasn’t had before.

The dream of living indefinitely survives. The biology behind it, less so.