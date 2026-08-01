Scorpio, August 2026: Your Monthly Horoscope

Most months, your ruling planet is the one doing the contacting. Pluto retrograde in Aquarius doesn’t make announcements — it works from underneath, rearranging the foundations of whatever needs rearranging while everyone else is looking elsewhere. That’s familiar territory for Scorpio. What August adds to the equation is a series of other planets finding their way to Pluto, making contact, knocking on the door. The question the month keeps posing is what you do when the rest of the sky comes looking for you.

Pluto is retrograde all month, which means the transformation work is interior — less about external upheaval and more about the slow, unglamorous business of examining where your own power has calcified into control, where your perceptiveness has become a strategy for staying untouchable, where the armor you wear has stopped being protection and started being a wall you built against yourself as much as anyone else. Pluto retrograde doesn’t force this kind of honesty. It just makes it increasingly difficult to avoid.

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On the 10th, Venus trines your ruling planet, and this is one of the more interesting aspects of the month for Scorpio. A trine to Pluto from Venus is rare — it’s harmonious contact between beauty, love, and deep transformation, which doesn’t usually travel together easily. Something in your relational life or your creative investments gets seen with unusual clarity on or around the 10th, and what gets seen doesn’t damage it. That’s the surprise: the truth, fully visible, makes something more solid rather than less. Scorpio is accustomed to truths being destructive. This one is constructive. Let it be.

On the 12th, Mercury conjuncts Pluto retrograde, which is a more charged contact. Mercury moves quickly and talks loudly; Pluto is slow and deals in subtext. When they meet, something that was operating below the surface comes up for air. A conversation goes somewhere you didn’t plan. A thought arrives with more weight than you expected. Something that’s been circling your awareness without quite becoming language finally does. For Scorpio, that moment of crystallization — when the thing you’ve been sensing becomes the thing you can name — is significant. Don’t dismiss it once it passes. Write it down.

The 12th also carries the Solar Eclipse in Leo, which doesn’t touch Pluto directly but charges the atmosphere considerably. Eclipses in Leo operate at the level of ego and recognition, and for Scorpio — who would rather observe than be observed — a Leo eclipse in the sky can feel like everyone around you suddenly needing to be seen while you remain unmoved. There’s information in how you respond to that. If the eclipse energy irritates you, ask what you’re protecting. If it moves you in ways you didn’t expect, ask what you’ve been holding back.

Mars enters Cancer on the 11th and moves through a water sign for the rest of the month. For Scorpio, Mars in Cancer is a compatible energy — both are emotional, instinctual, protective. The Mars sextile Chiron on the 12th is particularly notable: action meets old wounds, and the result is a chance to move differently than you have before in the places you’ve historically been most defended. Cancer Mars doesn’t confront — it circles and protects. For Scorpio, who fronts confrontation but is ultimately guarding something just as tender underneath, that energy is more familiar than it might appear.

The second half of August runs at a lower, more analytical register once Mercury moves into Virgo on the 25th. For Scorpio, Virgo’s precision is a useful complement to Pluto’s depth — where Pluto sees the underground architecture, Virgo can map it. The Sun conjunct Mercury in Virgo on the 27th brings a moment of clear-headed assessment before the month’s final event.

The Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on the 28th closes August in a water sign, which means Scorpio’s emotional intelligence is at full operational capacity. A Pisces eclipse is about dissolution — things losing their grip, boundaries going permeable, what was held tightly releasing on its own. For Scorpio, the eclipse in a fellow water sign tends to feel less like disruption and more like a long exhale. Something you’ve been managing — emotionally, relationally, internally — no longer requires the same level of management. It’s not resolved so much as it’s moved through.

Pluto retrograde asked you all month to look at what you’ve been holding and why. The Pisces eclipse at the end provides the answer, or at least part of it. Some things don’t require understanding before they can be released. Scorpio is exceptionally good at holding on; August is a month of finding out what happens when you don’t.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Scorpio! See you next month.