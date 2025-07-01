Scorpio, July 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

July opens with your ruling planet Pluto deep in retrograde, and this sets the tone for the entire month. You’re not gliding through a summer rom-com montage—this is emotional excavation with a side of power redefinition. The cosmos isn’t asking you to be light and breezy right now. It’s asking you to go deeper. And you don’t shy away from the deep end, Scorpio. You live there.

On July 2, a waxing crescent Moon in a trine with Pluto begins to stir buried emotions that feel both magnetic and unsettling. The energy is potent, intimate, and extremely private. It’s the kind of internal check-in that doesn’t require a social media post or a therapy appointment—just radical honesty with yourself. The vibe intensifies just two days later on July 4, when Venus conjoins Uranus, Venus enters Gemini, and Neptune stations retrograde. This triple hit of cosmic activity could spark emotional and financial shifts that come out of nowhere. Relationships you thought were stable might feel wobbly. Desires you ignored might suddenly take center stage. And if something or someone has been sitting pretty on a pedestal? Neptune retrograde might just knock it down.

Meanwhile, the waxing gibbous Moon enters your sign and squares Pluto the same day. Translation: something you thought was under control resurfaces with new complexity. This is a flare-up, not a breakdown. You get to decide whether it needs to be confronted or just observed. You know how to hold space for messy emotions, Scorpio—as long as you stop trying to control how they show up.

July 7 is a heavy hitter: Pluto trines Venus, Uranus shifts into Gemini, and Pluto sextiles the waxing gibbous Moon. This planetary traffic jam might throw your nervous system for a loop, but there’s a method to this madness. Venus and Pluto in harmony can bring deep, magnetic connection—romantic, creative, or spiritual. The trick is not to chase it. Let intensity come to you, but don’t be afraid to walk away if it veers into obsession or coercion. If it isn’t mutual, it isn’t right.

The Full Moon in Capricorn lands on July 10 and lights up your third house of communication, learning, and local connections. This is a moment to speak plainly, cut through the fog, and ask for what you actually want. No more cryptic messages or hoping someone reads between the lines. Let your words do the heavy lifting. Your silence doesn’t make you powerful—your clarity does.

The next few days continue this pressure-cooker vibe. Pluto forms a conjunction with the waning gibbous Moon on July 11, a sextile with the waning crescent on July 16, and a square with the same Moon on July 18. This series of lunar aspects activates emotional baggage and shadow material that needs a closer look. Add Mercury retrograde into the mix starting July 18, and communication gets murky fast. Misunderstandings, mental overload, and general tech chaos are likely. Back up your files. Triple-check your messages. More importantly: be clear about your intentions. Hidden motives will backfire.

This is also the moment when Pluto begins a series of oppositions with major celestial players: the waning crescent Moon on July 24, the Sun on July 25, and eventually the Leo New Moon itself. These are confrontational transits. Don’t sugarcoat it. Pluto opposition to the Sun and Moon asks you to face your reflection without the filters. Are you clinging to an image that doesn’t match who you really are anymore? Is power something you hold or something you chase?

The New Moon in Leo on July 24 cracks open questions of career, reputation, and visibility. This lunation invites you to realign with a bigger purpose, but only if you’re willing to do the ego shedding that comes with it. Leo energy wants to shine, but Pluto opposition wants to interrogate why. If you’re only in the spotlight to prove something, you might not feel the satisfaction you expected. Let this New Moon reset your relationship to ambition. You’re allowed to be seen. You’re also allowed to change your mind about what matters.

July 30 brings another retrograde into the mix as Chiron joins the backward brigade. This asteroid governs deep emotional wounds, and when retrograde, it pulls your healing journey inward. Unresolved pain from childhood or old relationships might resurface—but not to punish you. This is a chance to rewrite the story, not just relive it.

By July 31, the waxing crescent Moon enters your sign again and squares Pluto, marking a full-circle moment. What began as an emotional whisper earlier in the month becomes a full-body truth. Venus shifts into Cancer the same day, softening the edges and turning your attention to connection that feels safe, nourishing, and real. With the Sun conjunct Mercury retrograde, there’s a breakthrough coming—but only if you listen more than you speak.

This month is all about tension and release, control and surrender. Pluto’s retrograde influence isn’t subtle, especially for you. But it doesn’t have to be catastrophic. You’re not being punished. You’re being asked to get honest. This is the shadow work you always talk about but rarely schedule. Do it now.

July isn’t light, Scorpio. But it is transformative. And that’s your lane. Lean into the grit. Let it polish you.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Scorpio! See you next month.