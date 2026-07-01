Scorpio, July 2026: Your Monthly Horoscope

Pluto has been retrograde since before July started, which makes it easy to assume this month is going to be heavy for you. It isn’t, Scorpio, at least not in the way that word usually implies. Retrograde Pluto moves inward, yes, but this month it’s doing so with solid support behind it. Uranus trines your ruling planet on the 18th, and Neptune forms a sextile with Pluto on the 25th. Those are harmonious aspects, and they mean the internal work this month has actual traction rather than just being uncomfortable for its own sake.

The month opens with some external turbulence you’re not at the center of. Mars conjuncts Uranus in Gemini on the 4th, sending a jolt of unpredictability through the social atmosphere. People around you act out of character. Plans collapse and re-form in new shapes. You’re watching all of it, cataloging it, drawing conclusions the people involved won’t reach for another week. That’s a normal Tuesday for you. The more useful question is what you do with the information rather than how quickly you collect it.

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Neptune stations retrograde on the 7th in Aries, adding a layer of murk to the month’s communication atmosphere. For everyone else, this is disorienting; for Scorpio, it’s almost a relief. When the direct, surface-level version of a situation becomes less reliable, you’re more at home, not less. The information you pick up through instinct and close observation becomes relatively more accurate than what’s being stated directly. Trust that. What other people can’t access right now is available to you as a matter of course, and there’s no reason to feel apologetic about using it.

The New Moon arrives in Cancer on the 14th, following the Sun-Mercury conjunction on the 13th. Cancer is a fellow water sign, and this New Moon is a reset around emotional security, private life, and home — territory Scorpio understands at a cellular level. Use this lunar reset to set an intention around something you’ve been protecting so carefully you’ve almost stopped developing it. Not the wound. The thing you built around the wound. That’s where the New Moon’s energy is most useful for you.

Jupiter squares Chiron on the 2nd, expanding whatever old injury needs the most attention this month into something too big to ignore. You’re not going to be able to outthink this one. Chiron doesn’t respond to strategy; it responds to sitting with something long enough to understand what it actually is instead of what you’ve decided to call it. Jupiter in the mix means the lesson arrives with more force than you’d prefer, and probably through someone else’s behavior rather than in a way you can process privately. Let it be bigger than you wanted it to be. You’re equipped for this in a way most signs aren’t, and that’s not a platitude. It’s just accurate.

Venus enters Virgo on the 9th, and while it’s not your sign or your ruling planet, it brings a useful precision to the relational atmosphere this month. Virgo Venus is discerning, attentive to detail, and not inclined toward flattery. That suits you. The people showing sincere interest in you this month mean it, and the ones who don’t will be apparent without you having to run the usual diagnostics. Venus also squares Mars on the 29th, creating some volatility at the close of the month. Consider being slightly more legible than usual. Mercury goes direct on the 23rd, clearing the communication distortion active since before July began.

Saturn stations retrograde in Aries on the 26th, squaring directly into your sign and asking you to take stock of what you’re actually building in your life, not what you want people to think you’re building. That distinction is one you’d make for anyone else without hesitation. Turning it on yourself is harder, partly because you hold yourself to a standard that doesn’t leave much room for the honest accounting Saturn retrograde requires. The retrograde gives you the time to do it properly. Use it, and be as unsentimental with yourself as you’d be with someone you were actually trying to help.

The 29th closes the month with the Full Moon in Aquarius — your ruling planet’s current sign — while the Sun conjuncts Jupiter in Leo simultaneously. The Full Moon in Aquarius with Pluto retrograde already there is an emotionally charged close to the month for you — a night where something you’ve been carrying around as theory becomes undeniably personal. That’s not a bad thing, even when it’s uncomfortable. You process better through feeling than through analysis, even if you’ve convinced yourself it’s the other way around. The Jupiter-Sun conjunction in Leo provides warmth from the other side of the sky. Let both of those things be true at once rather than deciding which one cancels the other out.

The thread running through this July, Scorpio, is transformation that doesn’t require destruction. Pluto retrograde, Uranus trine, Neptune sextile — the sky is asking you to change in a way that builds on what’s already there rather than burning it down first. That’s a harder ask than the other direction, and if you’re being honest with yourself, it’s also the one you’ve been avoiding. You know how to level things. You’re good at it. Learning to renovate without leveling is this month’s actual work, and the growth that comes from it tends to last longer than anything built on cleared ground.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Scorpio! See you next month.