Scorpio, April 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For dynamic, mysterious, and intuitive Scorpio: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of April.

Your ruling planet begins the month of April in an auspicious trine with the waxing crescent Moon, increasing motivation and transformative power. The actions you take now have the potential to create long-lasting effects in your life. If you think about it, this is a substantial responsibility that can swing toward the negative or positive. It’s up to you to determine which end of the spectrum you land on, Scorpio. Use this energy to your advantage. Take time to accomplish your goals, even if you can only chip away at them one tiny step at a time. Minor progress is better than no progress at all.

Conflicts are liable to arise around April 6 when Pluto shifts into a direct opposition to the first-quarter Moon. In a perfect world, one solid day of effort would be enough to propel us toward the finish line. But the goals laid out before you under the previous days’ trine of the Moon and Pluto take consistent effort to achieve. Yes, you’ve already put in a lot of hard work. The fact that you still have more hard work left to do doesn’t negate your progress. It defines it. This is all part of the process, Scorpio.

On April 7, the infamous Mercury retrograde comes to a close as the nearby planet resumes its standard orbital path. As a result, communicative pathways will clear and mental clarity will return. If you were holding off on making any major decisions recently, now would be a good time to revisit your options. The planetary shift won’t clear up the chaos right away. But it will at least get you started in the right direction. The cosmos provides another gentle nudge forward on April 11. On this day, the Moon, now in its waxing gibbous phase, once again forms a fortuitous trine with Pluto.

April 13 will be an especially potent day in the cosmos. The full Moon reaches its peak strength in Libra, shortly after which it crosses over into your celestial domain. This month’s full Moon raises issues of equality, justice, and community. Its quick transition into your sign solidifies the transformative nature of this celestial event. With your ruling sign’s keen sense of power dynamics and flow, it will become even easier to identify and rectify areas of inequity or injustice. Whether in your personal relationships or a broader, more communal sense, the stars urge you to fight for balance and order.

That same day, Venus returns direct. When retrograde, our celestial neighbor clouded judgment in areas of love and finance. Miscommunications among intimate partners or poor investments were more likely. With Venus resuming its usual orbit, these facets of daily life become easier to navigate. Unfortunately, a corresponding square between the full Moon and Pluto suggests that the revelations presented to you when Venus’ haze clears might not be the most pleasant. But you mustn’t underestimate the power that even a negative experience has to educate, empower, and inspire us. Brace yourself for a bumpy ride, and remember the bumps won’t last.

By the following week, Pluto will lock into a favorable sextile with Mercury under Pisces. Mental clarity and perception will be at an all-time high. Capitalize on this energy by taking time to learn something new or practice a recently acquired skill. Pluto’s transformative power blending with Mercury’s domain over our intellect and communication creates an atmosphere conducive to education, growth, and wisdom. This energy can also manifest in the form of deepening conversations among loved ones, offering an opportunity to dive further into the complex nature of one’s true self.

On April 21, Pluto conjoins with the last-quarter Moon, a powerful alignment that’s shortly followed by a square between your ruling planet and the Sun on April 23. This sequence of events suggests circumstances in which release is necessary to move on. The challenging aspect between Pluto and the ego-driven Sun points to potential conflict as your pride tries to convince you that you can keep clinging to the same old thought patterns, behaviors, beliefs, and relationships long after their expiration date. These aspects of life tend to spoil much in the same way food might. Don’t let these ideas rot and fester in your mind, Scorpio. It’s time to release your grip.

The Moon reaches its darkest, most restorative phase in Taurus on April 27. This celestial event encourages you to hunker down and settle into your home life for a while. There will be countless opportunities to act and explore in the future. But under the rejuvenating shadow of the new Moon, the stars urge you to take some time to recalibrate your body, mind, and spirit. Allow the comfort and stability of your familiar home life to nurture you back into tip-top shape. Of course, taking the time to rest means first acknowledging that you need it.

A corresponding square between the new Moon and your ruling planet points to a not-so-healthy stubborn streak getting in the way of your restful progress. Try to avoid the temptation of adding more to your plate just because you managed to make some headway on what was already there.

April 27 also marks a direct opposition between Pluto and assertive Mars, further illustrating the dissonance between the parts of you that want to thrive and grow and the parts of you that need to recharge. Let this celestial stand-off act like a type of mirror. What do you fear you’ll lose by taking a break? Could it be that more of your identity was wrapped up into a certain profession, pursuit, or responsibility than you originally realized?

It’s time to reacquaint yourself with the version of you that is separate from these external endeavors. You are more than the measure of your accomplishments, Scorpio. Your existence is not dependent on your work. These parts of you can empower and embolden you. But the stars warn against falling into the trap of letting them define you. The former inspires and strengthens; the latter almost guarantees burnout.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Scorpio! See you next month.