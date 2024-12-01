Scorpio, December 2024: Your Monthly Horoscope

For dynamic, mysterious, and intuitive Scorpio: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of December.

We begin the month of December under a new Moon in Sagittarius. This restful, reflective lunar phase encourages us to consider our morals, values, and beliefs. Sagittarius’ influence creates an aspirational energy that pushes us toward doing and being better versions of ourselves. Capitalize on this energy while it’s here by outlining goals or ideas you’d like to dive further into before the end of the year. As someone already keen to power flow, this is just laying the groundwork for what you already know.

By December 5, your ruling planet, Pluto, forms a potent conjunction with the waxing crescent Moon. Unlike the previous days’ lunar cycle, the waxing crescent sends out a call for action, no matter how seemingly insignificant. Paired with transformative Pluto, even small steps you take during this time can have long-lasting implications for your future self. Allow this to thrill you, not dishearten you, Scorpio. The fact that you can make great change with little effort is as much of an advantage as it is a danger.

Unfortunately, the motivational energy from the Moon won’t be enough to stop the progression of Mars retrograde, which goes into effect the following day. Much like Mercury retrograde, the red planet’s regressive period can spur unexpected shake-ups, delays, and stalling progress. Energy might feel low. Moreover, you might feel less inclined to put forth significant effort in creative, social, or professional pursuits. While this can be frustrating at times, there’s nothing wrong with sinking into this restful feeling. The better you recharge under the influence of Mars retrograde, the more effective you can be when energy returns.

December 7 will prove to be a rather potent cosmic day for you as your ruling planet conjoins with Venus at the same time that Neptune goes direct. Neptune’s shift out of retrograde has been a long time coming, helping swing emotional focus back to the external world. Venus’ conjunction with Pluto increases transformative power in love, finance, and self-esteem. If Neptune is the dreamer in this equation, Venus is the resource bank ready to power your efforts. This is a team effort. Treat it as such.

The period between December 11 and 13 will feel like somewhat of a rollercoaster as a majorly analytical lunar phase, waning gibbous, forms a square with Pluto closely followed by a trine. The former aspect, of course, brings about more challenge and conflict, while the latter tends to bring with it prosperity, peace, and clarity. The waning gibbous Moon will urge you to make immediate assessments of your progress thus far. Does where you are in life right now feel good? What might make it feel better?

The full Moon reaches its peak phase in Gemini on December 15. The Moon’s placement in flexible, adaptable Gemini is somewhat of a double-edged sword. Gemini’s influence over the potent full Moon helps keep emotions malleable and versatile, which can be helpful in some cases and confusing in others. As an air sign, Gemini takes a more forward-facing approach to problem-solving than you’re used to, Scorpio. Indeed, your water-ruled tendencies of dealing with your issues privately might not fly here. There is power in numbers. Don’t be afraid to lean on your community. They want to help you.

At the same time as the full Moon, Mercury retrograde returns direct. This couldn’t come at a more opportune time as the Gemini full Moon pushes us to speak our minds and, conversely, fully listen to others when they do the same. This heightened emotional and social presence might feel uncomfortable at first. But you can at least rest assured that Mercury retrograde won’t be adding significant turmoil to the mix. Use your words. Listen to others. Things aren’t as complicated as they might seem.

Three days later, on December 18, your ruling planet forms a direct opposition to the waning gibbous Moon. Like its waxing counterpart, this phase of the Moon calls for divisive action and, thus, can be more challenging than other celestial periods. Its cosmic standoff with Pluto seems to suggest that something or someone is standing in your way of making great change. That person might be you, or it could be someone who secretly doesn’t have your best intentions in mind. No one can advocate for yourself like you can, Scorpio. Make sure you’re doing so whenever the need arises.

On December 25, the waning crescent Moon enters your celestial domain as it forms a tense square with your ruling planet. This cosmic alignment signals big and intense emotions, particularly as they relate to endings and goodbyes. Remember that the discomfort of closure is a fleeting blip compared to the long-term satisfaction of letting go of toxic energy. Treat these endings like a band-aid, and rip it off as fast as you can. The sooner you do, the quicker you can start focusing on healing instead of damage control.

Things might get dicey for a while, but your celestial forecast suggests you make it through this turbulent time relatively unscathed. Two days later, on December 27, the waning crescent moves into a more favorable sextile with Pluto. Once you’ve said your piece, leave it at that for a while. You don’t need to over-explain and beat a dead horse. People will either listen to and absorb what you have to say, or they won’t. If they choose the latter, are they really worth keeping around in the first place?

Reflective energy continues to increase exponentially as we move into another new Moon in Capricorn by the end of the year. Pragmatic, practical Capricorn is the perfect Zodiac accompaniment to the final days of 2024. Use its energy to assess what you’ve accomplished this year and brainstorm ways you can achieve even more in the months ahead. Indeed, even small wins can make a big impact, Scorpio.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Scorpio! See you next month.