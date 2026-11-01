Scorpio, November 2026: Your Monthly Horoscope

At every party, you’re the one who ends up in the kitchen, Scorpio. The kitchen is where the good conversations happen, and you can see everyone from there. You like watching. You like knowing things before anyone else does, and you like deciding exactly how much of yourself to hand over. What you don’t love is being the center of attention, which makes your own season a little awkward every year. The Sun sits in your sign until the 21st, the New Moon arrives there on the 9th, and for a few weeks, everyone wants a closer look at you. This month, try something new. Let them.

That’s a tall order for a sign that keeps its cards close.

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Mercury spends the first half of November retrograde in Scorpio, which means the way you talk about yourself is up for review. Think about the stories you tell people when they ask what you’ve been up to. How much do you leave out? How many times a week do you answer a personal question with a joke or a question of your own? You’ve gotten so good at deflecting that you might not even notice you’re doing it. The retrograde slows things down enough for you to catch it. When someone asks how you’re doing over the next couple of weeks, try giving them an answer with some substance to it.

The 4th could bring a small breakthrough. The Sun meets Mercury in your sign, and you might find the words for something you’ve been feeling but couldn’t explain. Write it down. Text it to the one friend who gets you. You don’t have to share everything with everyone, and no one’s asking you to post your diary online. Just let one or two trusted people see a little further in than usual. Notice how they respond. Most people treat a glimpse behind the curtain like a gift, because that’s exactly what it is. You might be surprised by how much closer you feel to someone after a single unguarded conversation.

Then the New Moon in Scorpio on the 9th gives you a fresh start, right in your own sign.

Think of it as your personal New Year. New Moons are about planting seeds, and this one is all yours, so make it count. What do you want the next twelve months to look like? Who do you want in your corner? Scorpios usually set goals privately and reveal them only once they’re finished, partly out of strategy and partly out of fear that someone will judge the attempt. This year, consider telling a few people what you’re working toward. A little accountability goes a long way, and the people who love you would be thrilled to cheer you on. Give them the chance.

Mercury stations direct on the 13th, and conversations get easier from there. If anything got tangled during the retrograde, this is when it starts to untangle. Follow up on the talks you started earlier in the month. Explain what you meant if something came out wrong. You’ll also be in a great position to make plans for the rest of the year, especially plans that involve celebrating you. Send the group text. Pick a date before the holidays take over. If you’ve been putting off a hard conversation since October, the days after Mercury goes direct are a good window for it, too. Words come out the way you mean them, and people hear them the way you intended.

About that. Your birthday calls for something bigger than a low-key dinner you planned yourself.

Yes, you’re allowed to want a fuss. A lot of Scorpios downplay their birthdays because it feels safer than admitting they’d love a surprise party. Drop the act this year. Tell your friends what you’d enjoy, whether that’s a big night out or a small group at your favorite spot with a cake that has your name on it. People can’t celebrate you properly if they have to guess how. Let yourself enjoy the attention for a night or two. You might find it feels better than watching from the kitchen. At the very least, you’ll have a great story.

Once the Sun moves into Sagittarius on the 22nd, the attention fades, and you’ll probably feel a little relieved. Then the 25th arrives with a confidence boost. The Sun forms a sextile with Pluto, and you’ll walk into the last week of November feeling grounded and sure of yourself. Decisions come easier. Boundaries feel natural to hold. If there’s something you’ve been wanting to ask for, this is a strong day to do it. A raise, a commitment, a little more help around the house. Pluto gives you staying power, and the Sun gives you the warmth to make your case without coming off as intimidating.

On the 29th, Uranus forms a trine with Pluto, a slow-moving aspect that’s been building for months. Uranus brings surprises, and Pluto brings transformation, and the trine lets them work together without the usual turbulence. For you, this could mean a change you’ve been bracing for turns out to be exciting. A new opportunity might come out of left field. A relationship could take a turn you didn’t see coming, in the best way. Your instinct with surprises is to stay suspicious until you’ve figured out the catch. Give this one the benefit of the doubt. Sometimes good news is just good news.

People have always been fascinated by you, Scorpio, and a big part of the appeal is the mystery. You can keep a little of it. You’ve earned the right to decide who gets access to which parts of you. Still, this month offers a special invitation to be seen and celebrated by the people who already love you. They’ve been waiting at the edge of the kitchen for years. Wave them in. Let them sing to you, embarrass you a little, and make a fuss. You spend so much time understanding everyone else. For a few weeks, let them get to know you, too.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Scorpio! See you next month.