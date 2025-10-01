Scorpio, October 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

October is a Pluto month, Scorpio. Which means, in many ways, it’s your month too.

Pluto has been busy behind the scenes for months, crawling in reverse, pulling things apart from the roots. But this October, the energy shifts. Pluto stations direct on the 13th, and so does something inside you. A kind of click. A gear that reengages. Things start to move again—not always comfortably, but honestly. And for you, Scorpio, that kind of motion is sacred.

Videos by VICE

Early in the month, the Moon meets Pluto in conjunction on the 1st, followed by a sextile on the 6th. That’s a pairing that brings emotion and undercurrent face-to-face. You might not have the full language for what you’re feeling yet, but the feelings are real. Let them arrive without needing a name. If something feels raw, it’s probably worth paying attention to. Not solving. Not fixing. Just noticing.

Mercury squares Pluto on the 7th, and here’s where words start to matter. This aspect doesn’t make conversations simple. In fact, it’s the kind of energy that pokes at sore spots or unspoken truths. But you, Scorpio, aren’t afraid of truth. You know how to sit with complexity. If someone seems defensive or reactive, try not to match their volume. Ask yourself what’s really trying to be said. Sometimes what sounds like resistance is actually fear.

By the 8th, the Moon squares Pluto, and it’s okay if something feels slightly off. These are emotional growing pains, not dead ends. You might find yourself revisiting an old decision—or realizing your instincts were sharper than you gave them credit for.

Things soften just slightly on the 10th when the Moon trines Pluto. This isn’t soft like a lullaby; it’s soft like silk over a scar. You know where you’ve been. You know how far you’ve come. Let yourself feel the pride that lives quietly beneath your survival.

Then comes the 13th. Pluto stations direct. And even if nothing major shifts externally that day, you’ll know. It’s internal. A pressure drop. A subtle invitation to stop holding your breath. And right around that same moment, Venus forms a trine to Pluto on the 14th, deepening intimacy, attraction, or vulnerability. This is magnetic energy. Someone may surprise you with their honesty. Or maybe you’re the one who says the thing you thought you’d never say out loud.

That same day, the Moon opposes Pluto, and you may feel the ripple effect of what’s been unearthed. Not in a bad way. But in a way that makes you stop and take inventory. Who is really standing beside you when things aren’t polished? Who actually sees you, even when you’re halfway between versions of yourself?

On the 19th, another Moon–Pluto trine arrives, this time gentler, more integrated. Think of this as your emotional check-in. You’re not starting from scratch—you’re building on ground that’s been tilled, turned, and tested. There’s something fertile about it, even if it doesn’t look flashy. Trust that.

The square between the Moon and Pluto on the 21st could bring one more push-pull moment, especially around emotional expectations. Try not to micromanage the outcome. You don’t need to anticipate every move in order to stay safe. Sometimes, trust looks like letting a conversation unfold without steering it.

Then on the 24th, the Moon forms a sextile to Pluto, the same day the Sun squares Pluto. There’s something rich about this overlap. You may come up against an external challenge—someone else’s authority, a structure that feels like it’s pressing down. But beneath that, there’s emotional support. An anchor. You’re not drifting. You’re grounding. The Sun square Pluto can sometimes surface power dynamics, but you’re equipped to navigate that terrain with precision. Remember: power isn’t always something you take. Sometimes it’s something you refuse to give away.

When the Moon meets Pluto in conjunction again on the 29th, you might feel a return. A loop closing. A realization that hits in your bones. This isn’t dramatic. It’s more like an exhale that’s been waiting months to happen. You know what’s yours now—and what never really was.

The month closes with Mercury in sextile to Pluto on the 30th, and the conversations that felt murky earlier now take on a more anchored tone. You may feel more capable of expressing what’s been under the surface, or more able to listen without taking everything personally. This is where the healing happens. Not through some big, cinematic gesture—but through one honest sentence at a time.

Scorpio, you don’t need to be told how to face intensity. You live there. But what October reminds you is that even intensity can evolve. It doesn’t always have to feel like a storm. Sometimes, it looks like a well-dug garden. Sometimes it’s a truth whispered in the kitchen. Sometimes it’s a mirror that finally shows you your own strength in full, not just the parts shaped by pain.

This month, you are rewriting your relationship with power. Not by gaining more of it, but by redefining where it lives in your life. It’s in the decisions you make without needing applause. In the way you hold space for transformation—yours and others’—without rushing it.

Pluto doesn’t rush either. And while this planet may not be loud, it’s never subtle. It doesn’t touch something unless it means to change it.

Let October change you. Let it teach you how to stay grounded in truth, even as the structure of things shifts. Let it show you where your energy is best invested, and where it’s time to pull back.

And most of all, Scorpio—let this month remind you that your resilience is not the whole story. Your softness matters just as much. Your longing. Your tenderness. Your dreams you haven’t spoken yet. They are all part of the transformation.

Don’t be afraid to share them.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Scorpio! See you next month.