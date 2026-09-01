Scorpio, September 2026: Your Monthly Horoscope

August was a month where other planets kept finding their way to yours — Mercury, Venus, the Sun — making contact with Pluto retrograde in Aquarius one after another, as if the rest of the sky had something to say to your ruling planet. For Scorpio, that dynamic was comfortable. You’re accustomed to people coming to you rather than the other way around, to being the one who receives information rather than broadcasts it, to operating from a position of knowing more than you let on. September changes the quality of that contact. Some of it is still cooperative. Some of it pushes back.

Mercury trine Pluto retrograde on the 12th is the first contact of the month, and it’s a strong one. Mercury in Libra making a harmonious trine to your ruling planet means something that’s been circulating beneath the surface of a conversation or situation finally gets named. For Scorpio, this aspect tends to feel like confirmation rather than revelation — you probably already knew something was there, operating below what was being said. The trine on the 12th is when it becomes language. A conversation goes somewhere real. A thought you’d been turning over without committing to becomes clear enough to act on.

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The same day, Neptune sextile Pluto retrograde is in effect — a slow-moving background aspect between the two outermost planets, operating at the generational level more than the personal. For Scorpio, Neptune sextile Pluto is less about a specific event and more about a quality of the day: permeable, intuitive, the kind of atmosphere where things understood below the level of language feel particularly available. Pay attention to what surfaces in that window. It won’t arrive as a coherent thought. It might arrive as a feeling about a direction, a sense about a person, an awareness you can’t fully account for. Trust it.

On the 15th, Venus squares Pluto retrograde, and this is where September asks something different of Scorpio. Venus square Pluto is a challenge — desire meeting power, want meeting control, love meeting the transformative force that doesn’t accommodate sentimentality. For Scorpio, whose ruling planet is on the receiving end of that square, the day might feel like something you’d comfortably held at arm’s length is now pressing in closer than you’d like. A relationship dynamic becomes harder to observe from a distance. Someone wants something from you that you haven’t decided how to answer. Pluto retrograde is already turning inward; the Venus square makes the inward turn uncomfortable in a specific, relational way that Scorpio doesn’t love — not because you can’t handle the discomfort, but because you prefer to be the one who decides when and how things get uncomfortable.

What the Venus square is actually asking is a version of a question Scorpio has been circling all summer: what are you withholding, and why? August’s cooperative contacts let you hold that question at a comfortable distance. Venus square Pluto on the 15th removes some of the distance. The thing you’ve been watching without engaging, the connection you’ve been assessing without committing to — something about it demands a response that isn’t just continued observation. Scorpio is excellent at waiting. September is the month that asks what you’re waiting for.

The New Moon in Virgo on the 11th provides a grounded, analytical backdrop to the month’s more charged moments. Virgo’s discerning energy is one Scorpio can work with — both signs appreciate getting to the truth of something, even if Virgo does it through analysis and Scorpio does it through perception. The New Moon on the 11th is a good day to assess what you actually know about a situation versus what you’ve been inferring, and whether those two things are still aligned.

On the 18th, Chiron retrograde re-enters Aries, crossing back from Taurus. Chiron in Aries carries the wound around identity and agency — the places where selfhood got compromised, where assertion felt dangerous, where wanting something for yourself created consequences. For Scorpio, Chiron returning to Aries doesn’t hit the ruling planet directly, but it charges the atmosphere with that particular energy. Some of what Venus square Pluto surfaced on the 15th has Chiron underneath it.

The Sun trine Pluto retrograde on the 26th is the month’s most cooperative Pluto contact — the Sun in Libra making a harmonious trine to your ruling planet, bringing transformative depth into alignment with relational awareness. Something that was difficult to look at directly earlier in the month becomes easier to engage with from this angle. The Full Moon in Aries on the same day illuminates the Aries-Scorpio axis — power and its direction, assertion versus depth, what gets put in play versus what gets held back. The Full Moon asks which way your power is actually moving, not which way you’d prefer to present it.

The Sun also opposes Neptune retrograde on the 26th, adding a dissolving, permeable quality to an already charged day. Something clarifies and something blurs in the same window. For Scorpio, that tension between what’s visible and what isn’t is practically home territory. What the 26th asks is that you do something with what you see, rather than simply confirming you saw it. Observation without response is a strategy. September is the month it stops being sufficient.

September is a month where your ruling planet gets tested as well as contacted. The cooperative trines from Mercury and the Sun are real, and what they open is real. But the Venus square on the 15th is the month’s actual question: not whether you can perceive what’s there, but whether you’re willing to stop just perceiving it and actually respond. Scorpio can hold more information than almost any other sign without reacting. That capacity is an asset. It becomes a liability when the information has been held long enough to start costing something, and September is the month you find out what that cost is.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Scorpio! See you next month.