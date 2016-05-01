Scottie Pippen Surprising Michael Jordan Just Might Make You Choke Up a Little

Oh man. This is just the nicest, you guys. I don’t really care if you’re a Jordan hater—it’s really great to see the Hornets owner get what looks like a surprise visit from his former Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen up in the VIP. It just might make you… choke up a little.

Pippen’s timing couldn’t be any better, as Jordan’s Hornets are being torn apart by the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs right now (score is at 63-89 with seven and a half minutes left in the fourth). ABC even had on Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight” for a little extra ambiance. It’s enough to make Jordan… almost cry.

Michael Jordan current mood… pic.twitter.com/8yrDzDsyIj

— Jorge Sedano (@SedanoESPN) May 1, 2016

Probably best to stay on Jordan’s good side at all times.