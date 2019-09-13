Clean Out the Freezer

Journey to the back of the freezer with Leah Cohen, turning frozen crustaceans into a Southeast Asian-inspired feast for the senses.

Ingredients:

For the broth

1 qt. Shrimp or chicken stock, made with leftover shells or bones, respectively

(1.5) 14 oz. cans Coconut milk

1/2 cans Evaporated milk

For the paste

8g Dried shrimp (soaked in water for 30 mins)

18g Dried chili, seeded and soaked

1/2 cup Canola oil

18g Garlic cloves, whole

50g Shallots or onion

38g Lemongrass, thinly sliced

10g Galangal or ginger, diced

1/2 tsp. Turmeric, ground

1/2 tsp. Coriander seeds (optional: toasted)

1/4 tsp. Pepper, ground

1/2 oz. Candlenuts or cashews

2 1/2 tbsp. Sugar

1 1/2 tbsp. Salt

2 tbsp. Fish sauce

Assembly ingredients

16 Prawns or shrimp, thawed if frozen, and deveined.

1 lb. Rice noodles

20 Tofu puffs (fried tofu, but standard cubes would work)

1 cup Bean sprouts

1 pack of Fish cakes, thinly sliced

1 cup Laksa leaves or local mint

1/2 cup Cilantro leaves

4 Lime wedges (garnish) Sambal

Directions

Blend all of the paste ingredients together, except for the fish sauce. Heat the paste in a sauce pot on medium heat, and cook for 15-20 minutes until the raw smell of garlic, lemongrass, etc. dissipates. Add the remaining ingredients for the broth into the pot. Bring to a boil, and simmer for 20 minutes. Adjust seasoning with more salt/ sugar, to taste. Poach the shrimp or prawns. Add tofu to the broth and cook for 5 minutes to soak in the flavor. Boil the noodles in a pot of water and drain. Heat fish cakes in water for 30 seconds, drain. Separate noodles into 4 bowls. Ladle the laksa broth over noodles and garnish with fish cakes, sprouts, shrimp/ prawns, laska/mint, cilantro, lime squeeze. Serve with sambal on the side.

Ingredients

For the Sambal

30g Dried chili, seeded and soaked

150g Canola oil

55g Fresh chili

10g Salt, 10g Sugar

55g Shrimp paste, thawed if frozen

Directions