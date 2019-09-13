Transforming Thanksgiving Leftovers

These fried mashed potato mushroom croquettes are perfect as a side, snack, or even a whole meal. It’s the Thanksgiving vegetarian’s dream.



Ingredients:

For the Potato & Mushroom Croquette

4 cups Leftover mashed potatoes

2 cup Cremini mushrooms, finely chopped

1 tsp. Red chili flakes

1 tsp. Fresh thyme, minced

2 tbsp. Fresh parsley, chopped

3 Garlic cloves, minced

¼ tbsp. Breadcrumbs

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 cup White cheddar cheese, shredded

1 cup Emmental cheese, shredded

1 tbsp. Unsalted butter

Oil, for frying

Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

Salt, to taste

Videos by VICE

Breading

3 Eggs

2 cups Panko breadcrumbs

1 cup all-purpose flour

Directions

Melt butter over medium heat in a saute pan, add garlic and cook for 2 minutes while stirring. Add mushroom, thyme, red chili flakes, salt, and pepper and cook until mushrooms are tender. Transfer to a colander over a bowl and set aside to cool. In a large bowl, add leftover mashed potatoes, cooked mushrooms, cheeses, parsley, mustard, bread crumbs, salt and pepper. Use a wooden spoon to mix all ingredients together. Use hands to form 2-ounce round balls, then place on a sheet tray lined with parchment paper. Place in the fridge for 45 minutes, to firm up. It’s time for breading. Place the breadcrumbs and flour each in a separate, shallow dish. Crack the eggs into another large bowl or dish and whisk. Dip croquettes in the egg, then flour, and coat in the breadcrumbs. Fry them at 375ºF in a deep pot with oil. Fry croquettes in batches, about 2-3 minutes or until golden brown. Don’t overcrowd the pot or else your oil temperature will get too low. If your oil isn’t hot enough, the croquettes will be greasy and absorb the oil. Use a spider or perforated spoon to remove them, drain on paper towels and season with salt while hot.



Side of Cranberry Aioli:

½ cup Leftover cranberry sauce

1 cup Mayonnaise

1 tsp. Chipotle sauce

2 tbsp. Lemon zest

1 tsp. Salt

Directions

Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl, until smooth.

Created with GEICO.