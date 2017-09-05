Scream and Holler to Corbin’s Emotional Debut Album ‘Mourn’

Internet music enigma Corbin left behind his old moniker Spooky Black in late 2014, but was silent for most of the following years. He’s returned this year in full force, first with a new Soundcloud loosie and now with his debut album Mourn.

Produced entirely by Shlohmo and D33J of cloudy electronic collective WEDIDIT, the album is a clanking, woozy collection of avant-garde beats and Corbin’s soulful howl of a voice. It’s great music for the coming chilliness of fall and/or any supernaturally emotional events that may befall your life: this is one to ruminate to. Stream Mourn below.