‘Scrooging’: Yet Another (Festive) Dating Trend Making Us Miserable

These dating trends (like “throning”) just don’t seem to be dying down—although they might lose some power if TikTok is banned.

A recent “trend”—if you want to call it that—is referred to as “scrooging” and basically entails breaking up with someone right before the holidays, typically to save money that would’ve been spent on a gift.

I think that’s just a festive name for getting dumped.

According to Chris Pleines, the founder of Datingscout, who spoke with Ask Men, “People who break off relationships ahead of Christmas or a birthday often aim to avoid the financial expense of buying a gift—hence the ‘Scrooge’ reference.”

“They may also seek to dodge the commitment of celebrating a big event with someone,” Pleines added.

Many people also fear the commitment of dating during the holiday season, like spending extra quality time with the person or introducing them to their families and vice versa.

Undoubtedly, the holidays can add a layer of pressure on couples to get more serious or commit. Apparently, that’s a terrifying thought for many.

But hey, if you don’t feel you’re in the right relationship or with a partner you can see yourself dating long-term, this time of year might inevitably trigger a breakup.

Did you get “scrooged” this year—or were you the Scrooge?