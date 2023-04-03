Scrub Daddy’s New Dust Sponge Annihilated My Apartment’s Dust Bunnies

Admit it—the last time you actually dusted was the day after you moved in (just me?). Even if I was well-behind on my dusting duties, I’m entering a new era, forever changed since making the acquaintance of the zaddy of cleaning products: Scrub Daddy’s Damp Duster. If you’ve yet to enter into the Scrub Daddy-verse, you might be surprised to learn that fans of the brand freak out over the brand’s perpetually optimistic smiley face sponges. Even with a cult-fave, Shark Tank-approved product, Scrub Daddy isn’t resting on its laurels. Its newest ingenious product, the Damp Duster, is now going viral on TikTok (and selling out everywhere).

After seeing countless videos on my FYP, I decided I needed to try it to see if it could stand up to the ungodly amounts of fur my shaggy dog sheds daily. I was skeptical, considering even my Dyson vacuum has trouble keeping up with Sisyphean amounts of hair and dust in the apartment. When I opened the package and noticed the Damp Duster was already damp and “humid” and thought for sure something was wrong. Yes “damp” is in the name, but I expected that I would be the one dampening the Damp Duster when I was ready to use it. That said, according to the package the Damp Duster is ready to work right from the jump; the product comes “pre-moistened and ready for immediate use.” If it wasn’t already apparent, the duster becomes hard as a rock when it dries out—it just needs to be run under water for a few seconds and wrung out to get back to its magical dust-trapping self.

So…does it work?

A resounding HOYEAH! This baby is so good at trapping dust and hair that when I looked at the dusting sponge after the first pass I almost gagged. The amount of hair was sickening. No longer out of sight, out of mind, I now cannot live under the guise that my home isn’t that dusty. What’s even more surprising (after recovering from the shock of what filth I’d been living in) is that it works its magic using only water; the Damp Duster is not supposed to be used with any chemical cleaning agents at all.

I tackled my tub, the top of the fridge, glass tables, and even hard-to-reach baseboards and windowsills. Still the most amazing aspect was when I did “the shake test.” I held the duster in a sun beam so I could see if any teeny little fibers fell and nothing came off. Regular dusters (intentionally or not) generally tend to loosen dust and kick it to the floor for you to later vacuum or sweep up, which is why nearly every cleaning pro out there tells you to start cleaning from top to bottom. With the Damp Duster, all that grimy gunk gets glued to the sponge and locked into its ingenious little ridges. It has the same consistency of a giant beauty blender—squishy and pliable and activated with water, making it easy to shove into all the neglected nooks and crannies of your abode.

Is anything *not* awesome about the Damp Duster?

The short answer is no—this little dust-sucking vampire is a godsend. The only thing that’s slightly annoying when using is how often you need to rinse it off (unlike typical dry dusters). If you’re going around the whole house it might be smart to have a little bucket with you to rinse as you go, and if you have pets that produce a lot of hair, make sure you’re not rinsing all that hair directly down your drain (grab a hair catcher if you don’t already own one) or you’ll end up with a clog and the need for a plumbing snake.

My only other tip is to give your duster a good wring-out after each rinse. I find that when the sponge is too wet, it sort of pushes the dust around rather than sucking it right up, but once you get the hang of it, you’ll be walking from room to room looking for things to dust—it’s that satisfying.

TL;DR: This thing rocks. This bad boy has already sold out multiple times—in fact, it’s currently sold out on the brand’s site—so make sure you grab it before it’s too late (and you have to wait months living amongst your own filth).

