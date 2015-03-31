Scuba’s Video for “All I Think About Is Death” Is Absolutely Devastating

Scuba (Paul Rose) has released the video for “All I Think About is Death” off his latest album Claustrophobia, out now on Hotflush. “I spent the two months before I started making the album either in bed at home or in hospital, and that was a very difficult period,” Rose told us earlier this month. That period of forced convalescence is reflected in the video, which begins with a woman in bed contemplating suicide, before a hallucinatory visit from an otherworldly doctor. The visual masterpiece was directed by Sam Geer, who previously worked on Rose’s “Before” and You Got Me” videos. Part two will soon follow.