ग se Gang | Ep 2 of क se Crime – Created with Prime Original Mirzapur

To build infrastructure in the underdeveloped parts of UP, the government contracts the construction work out to private contractors. Criminal gangs use intimidation, violence, and corruption to get these lucrative contracts at a higher bid than the going rate, and then go on to cut corners and show losses to increase their profits even more. These organised criminal gangs have a lot of power and influence in the state of UP, and we explain how they function in this episode of ‘क se Crime’, the VICE guide to crime in India – ‘G se Gang’. #कseCrime

Created with Prime Original Mirzapur, streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

Videos by VICE

Watch now: amzn.to/MirzapurOutNow