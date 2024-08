Uttar Pradesh and Bihar’s long border with Nepal gives smugglers many locations to bring in contraband like drugs, arms, and people into India, to be bought and sold to organized criminal gangs to separatist militants.

We look at the Purvanchal mafia connection to this racket in this episode of ‘क se Crime’, the VICE guide to crime in India – ‘S se Smuggling’. #कseCrime

