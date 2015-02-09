Sea Snails with Garlic & Coriander Recipe

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 kilogram sea snails, or regular snails if you don’t have access to the sea

6 cloves garlic, diced

one bunch of coriander/cilantro, leaves and stems roughly diced

splash of white wine

2 good chunks of butter

1 small chili, diced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions



1. First, clean snails. In a stockpot, bring water to a boil. Add snails and boil for one minute. Repeat once more.

2. Drain the hot water, then use a toothpick to pick the meat out of its shell.

3. Heat up a frying pan or wok over high heat. Add chunks of butter, then garlic and chili. Fry, stirring constantly until aromatic.

4. Add snails into the pan, pour a splash of white wine in there, and cook for about one minute.

5. Remove from heat, add coriander, salt, and pepper to taste. Toss around to incorporate. Eat with a crusty baguette and white wine.

